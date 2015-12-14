Daniel E Kling Jr

Mailroom Reply

Daniel E Kling Jr
Daniel E Kling Jr
  • Save
Mailroom Reply email ui user interface
Download color palette

Nothing too sexy, but it's the first portion of a redesigned internal email client for customer service at WebstaurantStore.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Daniel E Kling Jr
Daniel E Kling Jr
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daniel E Kling Jr

View profile
    • Like