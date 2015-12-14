Joe Deutscher
Men's Breakfast

Men's Breakfast
I don't know how this one slipped through the cracks. I made this last year to advertise a men's breakfast, and took a hint from fast food color palettes.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
