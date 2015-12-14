Thomas Jockin

TypeThursday Interview w/ Product Designer Erica Heinz

TypeThursday Interview w/ Product Designer Erica Heinz
How can designers work better in start-up culture with their razor thin deadlines? Product designer Erica Heinz believes typography is the most effective way to create a brand. TypeThursday sat down with Erica about her approach, work with the Occupy Movement and teaching.

Read the interview on Medium: https://medium.com/type-thursday/is-typography-important-to-branding-an-interview-with-product-designer-erica-heinz-d5dac61c647a#.9tghivuei

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
