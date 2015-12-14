Justin Ruckman

Force Block, the Star Wars spoiler blocker

star wars the force awakens chrome spoiler blocker
Not that this is high-society design or anything, but I made a fun spoiler blocker for Star Wars: The Force Awakens over the weekend w/ the team at Priceless Misc:

http://pricelessmisc.com/force-block

Design, product, and production

