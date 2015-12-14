Hey Dribbble!

It is with extreme excitement and joy that I release my first sneaker line icon pack, Sneakons Line Icons Vol. 1!

25 vector line icons of the most famous sneakers in history.

Icon set includes: Adidas Stan Smith, Air Tech Challenge 2, Air Huarache, Adidas Mutumbo, Air Force 1, Air Flight Huarache, New Balance Classic, Air Griffey, Reebok Pump, Converse All Star Hi, Ewing 33, Bo Jackson, Cons Aero Jam, Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, Air Max 95, Air Max 90, Air Max 97, Air Max Zero, KD8, LeBron 13, Kobe X, Kobe 9 Elite, Kobe 10, Elevate, PLUS BONUS ICON: Foamposite

I hope that you enjoy them! I will be releasing more icon packs shortly!

Want to see a particular sneaker in line icon form? Send me a comment!