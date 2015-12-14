🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble!
It is with extreme excitement and joy that I release my first sneaker line icon pack, Sneakons Line Icons Vol. 1!
25 vector line icons of the most famous sneakers in history.
Icon set includes: Adidas Stan Smith, Air Tech Challenge 2, Air Huarache, Adidas Mutumbo, Air Force 1, Air Flight Huarache, New Balance Classic, Air Griffey, Reebok Pump, Converse All Star Hi, Ewing 33, Bo Jackson, Cons Aero Jam, Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, Air Max 95, Air Max 90, Air Max 97, Air Max Zero, KD8, LeBron 13, Kobe X, Kobe 9 Elite, Kobe 10, Elevate, PLUS BONUS ICON: Foamposite
I hope that you enjoy them! I will be releasing more icon packs shortly!
Want to see a particular sneaker in line icon form? Send me a comment!