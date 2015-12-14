Allen Chiu

Zoo God

Allen Chiu
Allen Chiu
  • Save
Zoo God script rough brush calligraphy zoovier god zoo
Download color palette

tried making my own pens using coke cans which gave the script a lot of natural splatter and character, wrote this with one of them!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Allen Chiu
Allen Chiu

More by Allen Chiu

View profile
    • Like