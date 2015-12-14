Eric R. Mortensen

10x15 / #5 Tame Impala - Currents

Eric R. Mortensen
Eric R. Mortensen
  • Save
10x15 / #5 Tame Impala - Currents tame impala album art 10x15
Download color palette

#5. Tame Impala - Currents

Follow along as 10 artists reimagine album art of their 10 favorite albums of 2015.

www.10x2015.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Eric R. Mortensen
Eric R. Mortensen

More by Eric R. Mortensen

View profile
    • Like