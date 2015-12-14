Sports Illustrated's Social 100

Alicia Hallett-Chan
Four years ago, SI introduced the Twitter 100. In Year 5, we’re taking a larger look at the social media landscape. The 100 must-follows are still here, but there’s also so much more, including social media accounts we want to see, the Year in Tweets and our social superlatives.

Branding and site design

