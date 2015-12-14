Humberto de Sousa "Humso"
Hula.Hoop our Admin identity

Hula.Hoop our Admin identity admin app circle brand logo identity hoop hula
Hula is the Hoop admin and this is its identity. Based on the "Native American Hoop Dance" performance by Brian Hammill https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGzrF8LoHWs

Find great things to do with your kids.
Hoop is on the App Store since August 2015 (only in London Islington for now).

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
