Kennedy Thiongo

HabitArt +Partners Logo

Kennedy Thiongo
Kennedy Thiongo
  • Save
HabitArt +Partners Logo minimalistic black corporate branding drawing art orange type branding architecture creative logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a newly established Architecture, Interior design, Project management firm based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kennedy Thiongo
Kennedy Thiongo

More by Kennedy Thiongo

View profile
    • Like