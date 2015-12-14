Chris Meeks

New Baremetrics.com

Chris Meeks
Chris Meeks
Hire Me
  • Save
New Baremetrics.com responsive website marketing strategy ui ux
Download color palette

I just finished up the design, marketing strategy, and front-end for the new baremetrics.com. They're a great client that really cares about their customers. It's been fun to be part of the team ;)

Need some design help? I'm taking on a new client in January. Reach out if you need some web app, iOS, or marketing design help. I work fast!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Chris Meeks
Chris Meeks
A product designer you can rely on
Hire Me

More by Chris Meeks

View profile
    • Like