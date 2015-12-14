Bret Hawkins

GC Type + Mark Lockup

Bret Hawkins
Bret Hawkins
  • Save
GC Type + Mark Lockup logomark snow ice snowflake snow cone beard gnome logotype logo
Download color palette

Close to final mark and logotype for GC - Any tweaks?

3390918549a774e44bfa9ab894b9d904
Rebound of
Gnome V. Gnome
By Bret Hawkins
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Bret Hawkins
Bret Hawkins

More by Bret Hawkins

View profile
    • Like