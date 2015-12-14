Tinlun Icon

Kyle Adams

Kyle Adams
I was recently approached by Terence Tang to create a new icon for his awesome company, Tinlun Studio.

This project was an absolute pleasure and if you haven't checked out Terence's work, you definitely should. His mission to create high quality products is beyond inspiring.

If you're interested in how my process and all that I share through through my weekly blog posts leads to a final concept for clients, this is the best way to see it in action!

View the Case Study >>

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

