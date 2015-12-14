Daily UI 004: Calculator

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Day 4!
Did a calculator concept without an 'equal to' button. It is designed to calculate as the user types, on the fly.
The user can swipe around on the num-pad to move the cursor back and forth. Additionally, there's a backspace button to erase from the position of the cursor.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this!
PS: Do you know of a way to do UI animations with data entry? I've worked with Pixate in the past, but I'm not certain of how to enter numbers and display them on the fly. Would love to hear from you! :)