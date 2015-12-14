Staci Carpenter
Create New Landing Page - UI & Illustration

As we revamp our landing page builder, we’re focusing on creating a delightful experience for our users. Our team is so excited to incorporate illustration, subtle animations and smooth transitions—woot woot!
Created in collaboration with Brian Reed

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
