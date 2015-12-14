Louis Gubitosi
Celebrating Serena

The 2015 Sportsperson of the Year fell short of the Grand Slam in 2015, but she continues to make a case as the sport’s GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). With wins at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, Serena is now within one major victory of tying Steffi Graf’s Open era mark. Below, we look back on each and every one of Serena’s Grand Slam wins.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
