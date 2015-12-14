Judah Guttmann

WIP Portfolio

Judah Guttmann
Judah Guttmann
  • Save
WIP Portfolio macbook desktop design web portfolio wip
Download color palette

Thinking of updating my portfolio to something a bit more dramatic.

Any suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Judah Guttmann
Judah Guttmann
Lead Designer @Lightricks

More by Judah Guttmann

View profile
    • Like