Holiday Cookies - Day 1

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 1 of #holidaycookiedraw2015 – Crescent Cookies
To get festive for the season, I decided to start a little project of 10 days of drawing holiday cookies. I'm posting these over on Instagram, so you can check it out over there or here! Also, I'm starting with some of my family's favorites, but taking submissions. Comment over on Instagram if you'd like your family cookie drawn.
Or draw along using #holidaycookiedraw2015!