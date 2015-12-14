Rob H. Yamin

Dealpos's Login page

Rob H. Yamin
Rob H. Yamin
  • Save
Dealpos's Login page login ui website design cashier pos dealpos
Download color palette

Here is the design for Dealpos's login page, i put some slider to show some Dealpos features.

616f8c33b6737815f96048f18f04218f
Rebound of
Dealpos
By Rob H. Yamin
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Rob H. Yamin
Rob H. Yamin

More by Rob H. Yamin

View profile
    • Like