GoPro Apple Watch App

GoPro Apple Watch App
I’m super excited about last weeks launch of our Apple Watch App. Paired with some really nice updates to our iOS app, it makes it easier to capture and preview media from your GoPro camera. Give it a download and play with it! We’d love as much feedback as possible.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gopro-app/id561350520?mt=8

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
