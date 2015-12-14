SOL CHANG

Christmas Card

SOL CHANG
SOL CHANG
  • Save
Christmas Card ai vector aftereffects illustrator motiongraphic animation motion gif christmascard christmas
Download color palette

Hello, all dribbblers!
This is my first post, I hope you guys like it! :)
I wish you Joyeux Noël and Merry Christmas to all!

SOL CHANG
SOL CHANG

More by SOL CHANG

View profile
    • Like