Quang Nguyen

Swing monster

Quang Nguyen
Quang Nguyen
  • Save
Swing monster tiny big swing animation walkcycle monster
Download color palette

@1week1project - each week i choose a good artwork and animate it.
Thanks https://dribbble.com/fitzfitzpatrick for amazing monster https://dribbble.com/shots/2390030-Swing

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Quang Nguyen
Quang Nguyen

More by Quang Nguyen

View profile
    • Like