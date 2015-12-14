Placeit

Young Man Playing Tennis T-Shirt Mockup

Placeit
Placeit
  • Save
Young Man Playing Tennis T-Shirt Mockup web marketing digital marketing visual marketing campaign t-shirt mockup template stock photo template stock photo mockup mockup generator mockup tools mockup template t-shirt mockup generator t-shirt template t-shirt mockup
Download color palette

Imagine being able to display your sports team logo or new t-shirt designs within this amazing t-shirt mockup featuring a young athletic man playing tennis. How do you think your potential consumers would react? Find out today by trying it out! To customize this t-shirt mockup all that's necessary for you to do is choose an image featuring your logo or design, drag and drop it onto the template and let Placeit do the rest of the work for you. Impressive right? Never again deal with complicated editing software or Photoshop by making Placeit's clothing mockups an essential asset of your marketing strategy starting right now! See another T-Shirt Mockup here!

Placeit
Placeit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Placeit

View profile
    • Like