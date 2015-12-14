Happy Girls Lying on the Grass at a Park T-Shirt Mockup

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Board for freelance & contract work
It might be time for an upgrade to your clothing business marketing strategy and what better way to do this than with the help of clothing mockups from Placeit. This t-shirt mockup features two cheerful girlfriends lying on the grass at a park enjoying their time together. Use this charming t-shirt mockup to display your new designs within context and leave a lasting impression on your potential clients instantly. To use t-shirt mockups like this one all you have to do is drag and drop an image featuring one of your designs onto the t-shirt on the template and let Placeit do the rest of the work for you. What are you waiting for? Outshine your competition by using clothing mockups today! See another T-Shirt Mockup here!