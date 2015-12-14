Brandon Brown

017 Daily Logo - Amitech Solutions

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown
  • Save
017 Daily Logo - Amitech Solutions company naming concept branding logo design
Download color palette

Just a finished another few logo options for a business analytics firm. This was my favorite out of 10.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

More by Brandon Brown

View profile
    • Like