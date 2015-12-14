Available tattoos

Cameron Hay

traditional tattoo tattoo flash
This is just a few of what i call "Available designs" A lot of my time as a tattoo artist is spent drawing these designs and trying to sell them as tattoos. The Reason i spend so much time drawing these on scraps of tracing paper ready for stencil is simply because tattooing my personal work is the most fun i can have as an artist.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
