Jerrod Maruyama

George and JJ

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama
  • Save
George and JJ darth vader yoda disney jj abrams george lucas the force awakens star wars
Download color palette

We're in the home stretch. Can't wait to see what JJ does with George's toys. How long have we wished for a sequel to Return of The Jedi? Good luck avoiding spoilers over the next few days. May The Force Be with you.

Jerrod Maruyama
Jerrod Maruyama

More by Jerrod Maruyama

View profile
    • Like