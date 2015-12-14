Voislav Dimitrijevic

White Night

Another awesome night back in my hometown Skopje. Decided to animate this old poster for a party that happened 2 years ago. I had a pretty heavy set that night with this track a particular highlight.

Btw "Бела Ноќ" translated means White Night. It's a night where every club works for the whole night along with some other organised events around the city centre.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
