The Complete Fashion Illustration Bundle

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Collecting all three products from my recent fashion series, this money-saving bundle features 68 professional illustrations including portraits, patterns and props – plus a special magazine cover mockup!
Countless hours of illustration work have gone into the development this ultimate resource for bloggers, graphic designers and advertisers with a keen eye on the world of fashion and style. Featuring 6 beautiful portraits, all the accessories and icons you could ask for, and 16 of the most essential seamless patterns including leopard print, houndstooth, polka dot, plaid, tartan and more!
In typical wingsart style, everything comes in fully editable vector format (compatible with Adobe Illustrator versions CS1 and above) plus layered Photoshop files, high-resolution JPGs and for the props, transparent PNGs. Finding a format that works for you should be super easy! Please view the full visuals for more details.
Contents:
6 Fashion Portraits
48 Illustrated Props and Accessories
16 Seamless Patterns for Photoshop and Illustrator
Magazine Cover Mockup (included in portraits folder)
Formats:
Layered PSD, Vector Ai CC, Ai CS1 and EPS CS1, Flat JPG
Available Now on Creative Market at http://crtv.mk/p0Sjh