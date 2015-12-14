The Complete Fashion Illustration Bundle

Collecting all three products from my recent fashion series, this money-saving bundle features 68 professional illustrations including portraits, patterns and props – plus a special magazine cover mockup!

Countless hours of illustration work have gone into the development this ultimate resource for bloggers, graphic designers and advertisers with a keen eye on the world of fashion and style. Featuring 6 beautiful portraits, all the accessories and icons you could ask for, and 16 of the most essential seamless patterns including leopard print, houndstooth, polka dot, plaid, tartan and more!

In typical wingsart style, everything comes in fully editable vector format (compatible with Adobe Illustrator versions CS1 and above) plus layered Photoshop files, high-resolution JPGs and for the props, transparent PNGs. Finding a format that works for you should be super easy! Please view the full visuals for more details.

Contents:

6 Fashion Portraits

48 Illustrated Props and Accessories

16 Seamless Patterns for Photoshop and Illustrator

Magazine Cover Mockup (included in portraits folder)

Formats:

Layered PSD, Vector Ai CC, Ai CS1 and EPS CS1, Flat JPG

Available Now on Creative Market at http://crtv.mk/p0Sjh