LewJ

Healing Space Logos

LewJ
LewJ
  • Save
Healing Space Logos plum blossom lotus pink chinese logo health beauty
Download color palette

New to Logo Design. These are some designs I made for a health and beauty salon, with chinese influence. Featuring the Lotus flower and the Plum blossom. Critique Encouraged!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
LewJ
LewJ

More by LewJ

View profile
    • Like