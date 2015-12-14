Cameron Hay

Split flash sheet flash sheet tattoo art tattooflash colaboration tattoo
This is a shot of a "split sheet" between me and an Italian tattoo artist called Jacopo Menegazo. He recently flew over from Venice to guest with me in my studio, We did some great tattoos and drank some great beer. It was a good time.
(Im left he's on the right)

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
