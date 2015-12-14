Mijal Montagner
Vertical Loop

Israel Highway Logo

Israel Highway is a gap year program for high-school grads who are interested in visiting Israel and having a comprehensive and flexible experience in the country under a structured fun program.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
