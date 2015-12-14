Drew Dougherty

BXC Studio Board Room

The board room. Left to right.
1. Vintage '50s Piapo
2. Custom BXC Skate Deck '07
3. Mini Performance board display case
4. Hand Made Wood Surf Planner by Dutch '15
5. Mark Machado Retro single fin '15
There's more but this is the best view.

Dec 14, 2015
