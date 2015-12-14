Julian Praest

Gro'getter Grocery Delivery Overview

Julian Praest
Julian Praest
  • Save
Gro'getter Grocery Delivery Overview osu cmu hci groceries internship invitation information architecture overview instacart daily ui uidaily dailyui
Download color palette

This shot provides an overview of some of the screens that I designed for the on-demand grocery delivery app "Gro'getter", that I've been working on lately.
Check out my other shots to see different screenflows of the app. Thanks for your time and interest!

Hit L for instant happiness.

Julian Praest
Julian Praest

More by Julian Praest

View profile
    • Like