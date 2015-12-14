Jared Granger

T + N + Talk dialogue mark logo branding for fun negative space speech bubble talk n t
Hey Guys! Here's a little mark that came out of some sketching for something else. T + N + Talk. No clue if its been done before, but it's just for fun anyway. Cheers friends :)

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Strategic & thoughtful identities & experiences
