Ashleigh Kilgour

PSA Animation

Ashleigh Kilgour
Ashleigh Kilgour
  • Save
PSA Animation fonts typography web design animations for web adobe edge animate edge animate animation
Download color palette

Coming soon: a PSA for designers and non-designers on why a certain font should be eradicated from the face of the planet...or maybe just not used ever again!

Created with Adobe Edge Animate.

Ashleigh Kilgour
Ashleigh Kilgour

More by Ashleigh Kilgour

View profile
    • Like