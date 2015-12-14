vivien urtiaga

Moto 360 concept

Moto 360 concept concept design ux android moto watch interface ui
A concept of interface for Moto 360 watch inspire by the Max Bill Junghans. The next events are symbolized by the orange circles. The more you are close from the event the more the opacity increase.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
