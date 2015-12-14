Abraham Lule

Taima

Abraham Lule
Abraham Lule
  • Save
Taima cycles caps script branding lettering logotype
Download color palette

I'm working on this new logotype for my family at Taima Classic Cycles. If you have any positive feedback, comments or helpful advice, I'll appreciate it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Abraham Lule
Abraham Lule

More by Abraham Lule

View profile
    • Like