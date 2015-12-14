Swapnil Acharya

Swapnil Acharya
Swapnil Acharya
A minimal web browser concept UI. I think a browser must be as simple as just letting people type a URL or dictate. Everything else is contextual and should appear only when needed.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Swapnil Acharya
Swapnil Acharya
Product designer with experience in mobile, web & branding

