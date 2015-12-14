Mohamed Chahin

Low poly farm

Low poly farm forest cartoonish modeling 3d house perspective farm woods blender low poly
Another angle for the Low poly farm.
Made using blender.
any feedback is appreciated.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
