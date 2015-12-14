Learn From Joey L

Papersky

Online Design and Development / Custom Backend Sales Reporting and CMS System. Full design and online development for established photographer to sell / stream video content to customers. Site needed to be slick, and have modern functionality. Enabling users to signup and book places, with real-time stats. @Samantha Mortimer // http://papersky.co.uk/portfolio (http://www.learnfromjoey.com/)

