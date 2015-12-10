Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Basketball Trading Dashboard

Basketball Trading Dashboard
My first Dribbble post... here goes...

Recently I worked on a trading tool for Betgenius, a data-services company that provides real-time odds comparison services to the public and bookmakers. The trading tool allows traders to view live event messages (points, free-throws, fouls, etc.) input by the match scouts, who typically watch the games live from the match venue. Traders then use these event messages to update their statistical models which then update the odds for the relevant markets in the match.

Dec 10, 2015
