Basketball Trading Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first Dribbble post... here goes...
Recently I worked on a trading tool for Betgenius, a data-services company that provides real-time odds comparison services to the public and bookmakers. The trading tool allows traders to view live event messages (points, free-throws, fouls, etc.) input by the match scouts, who typically watch the games live from the match venue. Traders then use these event messages to update their statistical models which then update the odds for the relevant markets in the match.