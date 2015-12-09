August
Picture Perfect - Optimising Your Images For Web

Picture Perfect - Optimising Your Images For Web photo laser gun animated gif
We created a little animation to capture the essence of our blog article "Picture Perfect - Optimising Your Images For Web" - https://www.august.com.au/blog/picture-perfect-a-guide-to-preparing-images-for-websites/.

What better way that to show a photograph being zapped by a ray gun?

Posted on Dec 9, 2015
