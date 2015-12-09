Amr Abdelaziz

Iconjar

Iconjar kit ui ux sketch dailyui app redesign iconjar
designers before iconjar was spending over 30% of design time searching for the right icon for design this is over now with iconjar - just one click away :D
http://geticonjar.com/

Day #004 redesign Iconjar#dailyui

Posted on Dec 9, 2015
