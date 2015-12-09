Sergiu Dragomir

Thank You for the Invitation

Sergiu Dragomir
Sergiu Dragomir
  • Save
Thank You for the Invitation thank you vampire
Download color palette

Thank you Dragos Alexandru for the invitation!
I have been following Dribble for quite some time from the side-lines and it is awesome that I get to be a player.
Thank you! https://dribbble.com/dalex_design

The theme: A vampire (because i am from Romania), sinking his fangs into Dribble for the first time and loving it

View all tags
Posted on Dec 9, 2015
Sergiu Dragomir
Sergiu Dragomir

More by Sergiu Dragomir

View profile
    • Like