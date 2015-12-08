The new iOS app is currently in development and going to be launched in few weeks! We are very excited to offer a brand new experience to our iOS user.

Here is a little preview of the feature clients love on the web application, the Bulk Actions. Select few mentions and apply a grouped actions for them. Mark as read, archive, favorite,irrelevant and trash.

Don't forget to check the full preview

