The new iOS app is currently in development and going to be launched in few weeks! We are very excited to offer a brand new experience to our iOS user.
Here is a little preview of the feature clients love on the web application, the Bulk Actions. Select few mentions and apply a grouped actions for them. Mark as read, archive, favorite,irrelevant and trash.
👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.
