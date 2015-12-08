Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Michel
Mention

Bulk Actions

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Bulk Actions feed edition minimalist modern icons interface ui ux ios actions bulk
Bulk Actions feed edition minimalist modern icons interface ui ux ios actions bulk
Download color palette
  1. open-uri20151208-3-u7yjvy
  2. Full-Preview.png

The new iOS app is currently in development and going to be launched in few weeks! We are very excited to offer a brand new experience to our iOS user.

Here is a little preview of the feature clients love on the web application, the Bulk Actions. Select few mentions and apply a grouped actions for them. Mark as read, archive, favorite,irrelevant and trash.

Don't forget to check the full preview

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Dec 8, 2015
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like