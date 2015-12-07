Barrett Johnson

Daily UI 009

Daily UI 009 music player
Couple days behind here, but wanted to post the music player interface I put together over the weekend. Drew upon my music blog for inspiration on the look and feel, while listening on repeat to the song under "now playing."

Posted on Dec 7, 2015
