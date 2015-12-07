Eran Mendel

Christmas teaser 2015!

Eran Mendel
Eran Mendel
Hire Me
  • Save
Christmas teaser 2015! santa jump loop running duck christmas
Download color palette

Watch the full movie HERE
Follow me on:
Facebook | Vimeo | Site

Santa 2 still 2x
Rebound of
Christmas teaser
By Eran Mendel
View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2015
Eran Mendel
Eran Mendel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Eran Mendel

View profile
    • Like