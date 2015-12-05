Lars Hesselberg

Danmarks Fodboldmuseum

Danmarks Fodboldmuseum museum denmark football soccer logo
Danmarks Fodboldmusem is a new organisation in Denmark established to preserve the Danish soccer history. There was a logo contest where this was my submission. The logo has symbolic value for Danish soccer with the stripes and full colored shape, relating to the Danish shirt of '86.

Posted on Dec 5, 2015
