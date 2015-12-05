Alex Safayan

Halcyon Bike Shop Logo

Alex Safayan
Alex Safayan
  • Save
Halcyon Bike Shop Logo illustrator redesign shop bike logo
Download color palette

Logo redesign for a donator of http://teenmade.com
Made white, black, and pink versions.
Check out the client's website - http://halcyonbike.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Alex Safayan
Alex Safayan

More by Alex Safayan

View profile
    • Like